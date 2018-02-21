Publication Illustrations

A compilation of Daily Art entries from February 7th – 12th. I’m aware I have a bit to catch up on! Starting this Sunday, I’m going to post weekly Daily Art compilations from the past week, until everything’s tidy and ordered again. Then I (might) go back to posting daily.

Also! 3/4 of the posts from this week were for publications.

Wrote a news article about an organization discussing Greek organizations. The interesting part was that half the room was made up sorority girls who seemed like sorority girls, to be honest, and openly criticized fraternities but defended sororities. Not all that surprising–I just didn’t expect there to be such a Greek life representative turn-out. It made for a more balanced article, I think, or at least made it easier to give a balanced perspective.

2.7.18 & 2.8| Daily Art

2.9.18 & 2.10| Daily Art

Sometimes the sight of lines and crowds of faces buried in their phones seems satirical, like some art piece critiquing the future’s “apparent lack of human connection,” etc. Eyes glued to screens, small rectangles in our hands, community of disconnect. Such Futuristic! Satirical! Commentary! Except it isn’t. It’s just reality, and it’s now, and it isn’t satire–it’s just me changing the song on Spotify and responding to my BFFFFFFL on Messenger and posting this onto Instagram.

2.11.18| Daily Art

The Love Issue: an illustration I did for a publication article on love unrequited.

2.12.18| Daily Art

Advertisements