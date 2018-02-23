Backtrack.

I just realized that if I try posting all 7 pieces this Sunday, my Daily Art schedule’s going to be thrown off even more. That being said, I think I’m going to revisit the Daily Art posts right now, figure out what goes where and when and how (I’ve got a weird calculation for it all–I’ll start now) To keep things consistent, I’ll stick to what I’ve been doing. Apologies for the back and forth, WordPress. Whiplash of indecision.

Oh, the commitment! I don’t mind. But this project is a commitment.

As I’m picking the specks of dust off my phone I’m realizing how little I talk about my personal life on here. I’ll drink up personal life updates on Snapchat from my favorite writers or figures, yet offer little news of my own. Last night I perused through one girl’s story as she went on her usual–and this time drunk, entire wine bottle in hand–tirade. I think it’s interesting how some people don’t mind–in fact, thoroughly enjoy–airing their dirty laundry, whereas others keep quiet about it. A personality thing, I figure. To each his own.

The past week I crawled tentatively out of my shell and spent time with some friends, dinner and boba with R & S, sleepover at K’s, catch-up at my place with E. Ah, friends. Good friends! Friends whom I feel entirely positively towards. Friends whom I’m not on the edge about. Friends who are friends.

There’s one psychologist who posits that older people are happier–and this is a thing, that overall life satisfaction increases after ~55–because they’ve successfully weeded out the people who needed to be weeded out. They can identify people who’re sources of stressors and support, keeping the latter close, while ridding the former. Younger people, like me, have more difficulty doing that. We hem and we haw about ambivalent relationships, stock up on relationships that cause strain and happiness and stress and confusion. This takes its toll. You know that phrase, “ain’t nobody got time for this shit?” That’s the old-person perspective that allows them to drift from meh relationships and retain their happiness sanity.

But I’m not at that point in my life quite yet; I’m still in the process of forging relationship, maintaining relationships, weaving my way in and through them.

My best friend’s right. And my mother. And my boyfriend. I can’t go a day without blurting out some psychological fact or study or theory. Psychology isn’t a field, it’s not a study, it’s not a practice, it’s a framework through which I perceive the world. I think people are endlessly fascinating, but intuiting that isn’t enough–I love reading up on studies, statistics, analyses on people. On us. On psychopaths, children’s development, lovers, instructors, strangers, friends. It’s incredible. I haven’t found a way to express my sheer love for psychology on coolpeppermint, which sounds odd when I type it out (coolpeppermint, coolpeppermint, coolpeppermint. Honestly, I was tired of trying to find something meaningful, so I just opted for something simple and everyday).

But I’ll try. I’ll spew studies and theories that brew in my mind. And I’ll imagine that this blog’s just a work-in-progress, a constantly evolving space for me to vomit stuff: thoughts and art and photos. It’s just that this ‘stuff’ tends to change with time, with phases. Like the ‘existential nonsense prose’ summer of 2016 phase and the ‘dabbles uncertainly in poetry’ phase and ‘here’s some pseudo photography’ phase, etc. I’ll keep it shifting and shaping as time wears on.

