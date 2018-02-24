Meme Kings, Political Duo

In the past few years, I’ve been lucky enough to photograph both Obama & Biden–political duo, meme kings, best friends, and the 44th Vice President and President of the US. 🙂

(Missin’ you both)

2.16.18 | Daily Art<<<<<
2 thoughts on “Meme Kings, Political Duo

  1. Trang February 23, 2018 / 2:52 pm

    Oh I am so envious!!!! They are a great duo, indeed!

