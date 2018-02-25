Broken Paradoxical

Half circle with the line in-between, ON. I pressed on. Greeting Mac chords. Blank screensaver with nothing but a spinning globe. Command-R. Nothing. For the seventh time.

Earlier, at 1 in the morning, I’d reset my computer, erased all the data, unwittingly unlocked myself out of the Wifi. Then I couldn’t access anything on my computer. Couldn’t reboot, erase, or properly reset it.

It wasn’t all for naught. A few days without my laptop was…beneficial, I think. So much of my time gets sucked into the laptop, convenient and always-at-hand, that I seldom realize how much of it could be used for other activities (like reading or drawing).

In the end, I took it to the Mac store, where the Mac guy, Ian, fixed it in ten minutes. I’d already backed everything up.

2.18.18 | Daily Art

Advertisements