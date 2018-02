The sun peeked out from over the clouds and the sky dolled herself up, brushed herself blue, and the wind felt sing-songy, hummed us a light tune. For a day, it was warm; it was Spring. I watched a squirrel build its tree nest while enjoying the weather. But the pretty skies left as quickly as they came, and now it’s cool and glum again. I’d almost forgotten what sunshine felt like.

2.19.18 | Daily Art

