I’m exhausted. But that’s only because I didn’t sleep well.

My boyfriend got me a little sketchbook. It’s a pocket journal.

I’m almost done with two of my five journals, which sounds kind of ridiculous when I write that out. (I have five? Right, five. Three watercolors, one mixed media, one pencil) I think I’ll add collages in the two sketchbooks later. There’s something really simple and beautiful and underrated about collages.

I’m semi-procrastinating. I have an editorial that needs to be written–easy, I’ll write about my dislike for Facebook. Not so easy: writer’s block. Normally I despise it so much. Why can’t I churn out a paper on just how much I hate it’s privacy–or lack thereof–settings? I’ll make myself complete it today–

I also have to do an illustration for a magazine cover. (Well, newspaper front page.) Which is exciting, but also kind of daunting….

…And write a ten page paper on trans survival sex workers for another journalism class. I always end up writing something LGBT-centered each semester; last year it was on ACT UP.

Then there’s this short-film animation I’m working on. I really love making animations. It’s tedious as hell, but I’m happy to be finally learning and practicing it. I could illustrate each frame by hand, but I’ve always admired collage stop-motion films, so I’m trying my hand at that. I repeat: tedious as hell.

The real deadlines for some of these projects aren’t for another two weeks, but I just want to get them done now to get them out of the way.

I’ve been cruising along with little to no work for so long that suddenly having work is jarring and overwhelming. I’m really lucky that busy-ness just happens once, or twice, in a blue moon.

Well, anyhow, wish me luck on all these assignments.

