Disposable Aesthetic

I love the way disposable film turns out, soft, fuzzy, warm, bright. Like describing vintage in hues, like if nostalgic were a look, it’d be this.
Not sure that I have really noticed the difference between film and digital but I’m sure you’re right. It’s just so long since I last used film. But in the audio industry there’s a similar comparison – analog to digital. Analog is all the range because its kind of distortion is pleasing to the ear, and by distortion I’m not talking about guitar distortion (though analog guitar distortion is nice too!) but distortion of the original signal – analog somehow has a kind of warmth or fullness to it. So much so that there is now bucketloads of digital products aimed at copying the analog sound!
