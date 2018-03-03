This Month’s Post Schedule

After much hemming and hawing, I’ve decided on a general posting schedule for March 2018. In addition to my Daily Art project posts, I’ll always be sharing a lil’ somethin-somethin’ (of the photography/writing/musings variety) every Thursday and Sunday.

I’ve been in a bit of a blogging lull lately, the unfortunate byproduct of busy-ness + writer’s block + hermit’s shell. This is my attempt to counteract all of that with a consistent blog schedule.

I’ve been catching up on my favorite blogs recently–I hope you’re all doing well. Hugs to my fellow bloggers and readers! And thank you, always, for sticking around and reading this 🙂

