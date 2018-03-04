Glassy Eyes, Open Hearts

Even though sadness has a way of alienating you, it also has a way of ripping every wall down because anything else feels hollow. Because then you’re forced to connect with people. And then they must mean something to you. And then anywhere you go afterwards you carry bits and pieces of each other because that’s just how it works. ’tis the power of vulnerability, of glassy eyes and open hearts.

One thought on “Glassy Eyes, Open Hearts

  1. connie.n.w. December 6, 2016 / 3:59 am

    Such a great observation “Even though sadness has a way of alienating you, it also has a way of ripping every wall down because anything else feels hollow.” I’m happy to hear you’re happy! 😀

