Saturday night shenanigans. It’s only our third weekend out (third? maybe fourth), the three of us, but maybe we could make a habit out of this. Dinner, then drinks, and smattering of randomness in between.

We’re talking silly random shit over cards. I’m sipping my Taro boba (this Taro, I told them, gives me life).

“You remind me of a cat,” my friend said, “just the way you act sometimes.”

My other friend chimed in in agreement.

I looked up, then did the human equivalent of purring in pleasure. I can’t tell you how flattering it is to be compared to cats.

2.24.18 | Daily Art

