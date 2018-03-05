Meow

Lu

feb 24.jpg

Saturday night shenanigans. It’s only our third weekend out (third? maybe fourth), the three of us, but maybe we could make a habit out of this. Dinner, then drinks, and smattering of randomness in between.

We’re talking silly random shit over cards. I’m sipping my Taro boba (this Taro, I told them, gives me life).

“You remind me of a cat,” my friend said, “just the way you act sometimes.”

My other friend chimed in in agreement.

I looked up, then did the human equivalent of purring in pleasure. I can’t tell you how flattering it is to be compared to cats.

2.24.18 | Daily Art

One thought on “Meow

  1. Robert Varga March 5, 2018 / 11:25 am

    Cats are majestic. So, yes, it is flattery of the best kind.

