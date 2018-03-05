Moods of Fish

Did you know that fish can become depressed? We often relegate fish to the bottom of the mood-humanity scale, chucking them as the in-between of insects and sentient creatures. But fish do have moods. And you can tell based on where, in a tank, they’re swimming.

Picture a half-mark line in a tank. If the fishies are swimming above the line, swerving in and out, and seeming active, they’re likely happy. But if they’re always hovering near the bottom of a tank, they might just be depressed.

2.25.18 | Daily Art

