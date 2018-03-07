Oh, but I didn’t mean it that literally.

Here are the first few (read: 50) scenes from a digital stop motion I’ve been working on. I’m taking my first design class this year–first ever! right, I know, it’s about that time. Each of the classes are 3 hours long, twice a week, so that totals up to 6 hours a week. Which, admittedly, I was apprehensive about. Turns out my apprehension was all for naught, because after every class, I’m wishing I had more time to work on our pieces.

Sitting around working on our art also warmly harkens back to the good ol’ days of mandatory art class. I’d sit with some friends and paint nonsensical artworks I’d never turn in. Honestly, I hated school, but if there was one chunk of time I enjoyed every other day, it was art class.

And this stop-motion, albeit tedious, is so fun to make! Be still, my beating heart. Although some people drew out their animations, I opted for stop-motion over illustration. There’s always been something about stop-motion that’s reeled me in…as a 10 year old, I’d make flip books of dancing stick figures, stop-motion style.

2.28.18 | Daily Art

