Writer’s Block

the lack of inspiration, i think, can be
broken down into several ingredients:
1. the fear of
sounding:
presumptuous,
trite, boring, wordy, purplish,
overdone, forced, casual, thoughtless, try-hard
fear is the
red-nosed
knife-teethed
pennywise
of creativity.
2. that one poetry class, the one
where you read other’s
people’ shit and then your own shit aloud
and gagged on your
vague, floral sentences
like, what is “cocoonish adulthood?”
and who is this man standing on a
table declaring the
definition of
poetry?
and why is the only shit getting
through
the existential ramblings about
how small
and fragile we are?
3. there are only so many
ways you can rearrange a plate of food
if the alphabet were food, and rearrangement
were language, I’d be hard pressed to
compare writing to playing with food, so, dammit, play with your food!
but after staring and staring and
staring at this food
I realize I don’t want to stare at it anymore, I don’t want to
stare at it any longer
but still—I feel compelled to rearrange it