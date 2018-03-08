Writer’s Block

the lack of inspiration, i think, can be

broken down into several ingredients:

1. the fear of

sounding:

presumptuous,

trite, boring, wordy, purplish,

overdone, forced, casual, thoughtless, try-hard

fear is the

red-nosed

knife-teethed

pennywise

of creativity.

2. that one poetry class, the one

where you read other’s

people’ shit and then your own shit aloud

and gagged on your

vague, floral sentences

like, what is “cocoonish adulthood?”

and who is this man standing on a

table declaring the

definition of

poetry?

and why is the only shit getting

through

the existential ramblings about

how small

and fragile we are?

3. there are only so many

ways you can rearrange a plate of food

if the alphabet were food, and rearrangement

were language, I’d be hard pressed to

compare writing to playing with food, so, dammit, play with your food!

but after staring and staring and

staring at this food

I realize I don’t want to stare at it anymore, I don’t want to

stare at it any longer

but still—I feel compelled to rearrange it

