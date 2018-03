Roses, sunflowers, peonies, tulips! The flowers are blooming (much to my allergies’ dismay). Smattering of blossoms, confetti of pollen, awakening from winter–

I really do love Spring, if it just weren’t for the sudden eruption of itchy eyes and runny noses. Otherwise, I welcome the sunshine and flowers and clean blue skies, breezy clichés of perfect picnic weather.

What’s your favorite season?

3.2, 3.3, and 3.4.18 | Daily Art

