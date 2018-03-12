I feel simultaneously restless and tired. Like a bird that likes flapping her wings, but every time she flaps too far, she flaps right back.

And we’re all little birds, flying and flapping and flapping and flying.

Soon, many of these other little birds will be flapping their wings to God-knows-where. They’ll be too spread out for it to even matter.

I don’t see the point of flying somewhere strange, towards some foggy lull of a dream.

3.1.18 | Daily Art

