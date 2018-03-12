Fly Away

Lu

I feel simultaneously restless and tired. Like a bird that likes flapping her wings, but every time she flaps too far, she flaps right back.

And we’re all little birds, flying and flapping and flapping and flying.

Soon, many of these other little birds will be flapping their wings to God-knows-where.  They’ll be too spread out for it to even matter.

I don’t see the point of flying somewhere strange, towards some foggy lull of a dream.

3.1.18 | Daily Art

2 thoughts on "Fly Away

  1. chasingsakina March 9, 2018 / 5:57 am

    I relate to this feeling so much! Feeling simultaneously stuck as well as rolling forward with time as it never stops.

  2. Aishwarya March 10, 2018 / 1:23 pm

    Your paintings looks simple, yet powerful 🙂

