Collage, Meet Journal

In thinking about it, it’s been a while since I wrote my last journal entry.

Nearly a month’s passed. February went in the blink of an eye. Cliche, I know, but accurate. I shut my eyes halfway, half the month passed, and by the time I looked up, it was over. My memory’s shot. I don’t remember much from the month, other than the fact that I started it off at my best friend’s house, we went to a club, and I slept over for practically a week. It ended with her as well, the two of us eating Thai spring rolls and talking about our relationships (ha, ha).

The start of March involved dodging snow storms, hurtling myself into the sky, into luck and sunshine, to the sound of cicadas in the backyard. I vowed not to check my email, so I didn’t. I vowed not to touch any assignments, which I didn’t. I vowed not to work, which I didn’t. Which meant that I missed a couple o’ things… and wrote a 10 page paper the evening it was due… and was clueless for two days. It’s okay, though, having a break entirely free of responsibilities was #worth.

My heart’s doing this thing where it’s swelling like a thousand and three butterflies are about to sprout from it. That’s what WordPress (okay, you, reader, that’s what you do–) does to me. My heart, my heart.

But I feel bad that I’ve been throwing out so many brief little one-liners the past two months.

I was looking for some old posts earlier today and realized what a deluge of one-two-three sentence art posts I’ve been throwing up lately. Like, these tight-lipped, brief posts, which are so…sparse compared to before. I did initially start a blog to write….but it’s sort of evolved as an online outlet for whatever creative tornado hijacks over.

Has it been writer’s…block? Laziness? The need for a…break? Maybe a combination of all three.

But, of course, I can change that, I can uncurl myself from whatever corner I’m huddled in, all afraid to write. I’ll stick to making sure there’s something new every Thursday and Sunday. I’ll push myself to use WP’s Daily Post prompts as fodder for ideas, and combine that with my art posts, or maybe use the space for journal entries.

I deleted the Instagram app from my phone.

Counterintuitive, because I have to post my Daily Art (ah! That’s been sucking up a lot of my energy) every day. But I can go about the project via computer.

I’m just really not a huge fan of Facebook’s stalkery practices. You know, like how it tracks everything you do, where you go, where you live, what you tap, scroll past, like, comment on, peer at, type in…and then sells it to advertisers. And then it tries to feed you content, scrambling shit out of order, offering posts you’re not that interested in. So… it’s just… getting to the point where I’d like to at least minimize the amount of time I spend the platform.

At least, on here, I’m voluntarily blogging and offering up the squishy contents of my brain. And I’m not smelling the hot breath of corporate surveillance over my head.

