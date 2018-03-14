Sky’s the Limit

We used to meander around aimlessly the city. It wasn’t romantic, but a romantic idea, one of lostness and freeness and direction-less-ness that, when played off right, seemed so alive. The sky was the limit; there were no limits, but of course there were limits. It just never felt it at the time.

———————

Stretch of road, tire on gravel, a girl in heels shamelessly belting 90’s R&B. The noises start to meld together. Concrete becomes water. Wind turns into rain. Rubber curls into oil. Then the occasional lull: a red light, early hours in the moment. The occasional siren: burglar! And the occasional presence of the stranger boy, with the unevenly long hair and dusty grey hat.

———————

Grasping for straws—striped plastic straws. Grasping for hair. Grasping the neck of a bottle. Grasping my hand. Grasping the concept of centripetal motion, that adding up countless angles equates to a circle. Grasping the notion of love, the many forms of love.

