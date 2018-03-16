Sky’s the Limit

Stretch of road, tire on gravel, a girl in heels shamelessly belting 90’s R&B. The noises start to meld together. Concrete becomes water. Wind turns into rain. Rubber curls into oil. Then the occasional lull: a red light, early hours in the moment. The occasional siren: burglar! And the occasional presence of the stranger boy, with the unevenly long hair and dusty grey hat.

———————

We used to meander around aimlessly the city. It wasn’t romantic, but a romantic idea, one of lostness and freeness and direction-less-ness that, when played off right, seemed so alive. The sky was the limit; there were no limits, but of course there were limits. It just never felt it at the time.

———————

Grasping for straws—striped plastic straws. Grasping for hair. Grasping the neck of a bottle. Grasping my hand. Grasping the concept of centripetal motion, that adding up countless angles equates to a circle. Grasping the notion of love, the many forms of love.

