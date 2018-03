The view provokes a whole slew of memories. Piña coladas swimming in rum. Wild striped beach cats. Sand like velvet grains seeping through our toes. Swollen sleepy eyes, determined to watch the sun rise at 5 in the morning. Ah–what I’d give to be at the beach right now, cocktail in hand, book in another, basking in the sun. 🙄

3.8.18 | Daily Art

