Sunday Sundae

Lu

march 8.jpg

In the sticky hot summers of childhood, we’d return from Friday trips to frozen tubed popsicles, sprawl out under the tree and tear at them.

We’d wear our light blue shirts and jean shorts and go all sorts of places. Like the pizza buffet with the globby cinnamon buns, or nickel-arcade with the Austin Powers game, or the mall, where we’d be chaperoned by older children paying to be there (which I always found ironic…)

Chocolate sundaes–like the one above–played a less nostalgic role in my life; I think I’d only just had my first a few years ago. (And then a few days ago) I welcomed the treat anyways.

3.8.18 | Daily Art

One thought on “Sunday Sundae

  1. Monika March 18, 2018 / 4:16 pm

    I love how your words always create beautiful images and strong feelings within me. Feeling nostalgic about something I’ve never experienced right now 😀

