On Those Who Bring You Down

“Let go of those who bring you down and surround yourself with those who bring out the best in you.”

The quote showed up on my Momentum extension the other day, fluttering beneath some breath-taking landscape. I thought of a few relationships, some of which I’ve drifted from or let go, and others, which I’ve held tightly onto.

The thing is, the quote’s advice sounds so easy. It’s as if people only bring you upwards or downwards. But a lot of times, it’s more of a see-saw action. They bring you (or vice versa) a little up, a little down, a little more down, and then very down. And then up again. Criticism. Judgement. Praise. Sweetness. Gossip. It can be hard to determine whether these relationships are bringing out the worst, when they’re bringing out morsels of the “best.”

I say: be gone, ambivalent relationships. Granted, each relationship is different, no two identical, and it’s not always that sweeping a decision. But if it really feels like the relationship’s reached the end of its string, and the sides are frayed, then let it go, and let it be.

I used to be embroiled in a handful of ambivalent relationships. They were weird. And stressful. And strange to reflect on. In looking back, I can see that they were situations that mostly brought me down, and perhaps vice versa–after all, people aren’t only affecting us; we’re affecting them as well. But there was so much ambiguity, honestly, and passive aggression and resentment and anger. It was so much work to maintain these relationships. And I’d walk away with something growing progressively darker in my chest.

It’s been a few years since. Everyone in my life right now falls into the latter half of the quote. They bring out the best, and hopefully vice versa. We’re kind to each other. There’s mutual understanding. And when there is conflict, or misunderstanding, there’s peaceful confrontation over it. It’s easy to be friends–I look forward to seeing them. After spending time with them, I feel warm. It isn’t a drag to be around them; it isn’t draining to speak with them. It also isn’t confusing, or alarming, or as if the boundaries haven’t been drawn right.

Personally, I see little to no reason to maintain those sorts of relationships. So… I don’t. Or at least, I try not to. A handful of slight shit-shows later: it’s such a relief to be surrounded by those who lift you up. Who are supportive and kind and understanding, and whom you, in turn, are supportive and kind and understanding to. It’s just so much less stressful.

At the end of the day, when it comes to friends and partners, we pick and we choose them. So why pick and choose those who drain us, or say nasty things, or hold old grudges, or talk shit behind our backs? Why actively maintain relationships with those who bring us down?