New Addition to the Sketchbook Family

An illustration of the lovely little sketchbook my boyfriend sent me. It’s a Traveler’s journal, handles a bit of water okay (as per Amazon comments).

I’ve been going through lots of smaller sketchbooks lately. But the pieces are mostly smaller than before, sometimes the size of my palm. Whereas, years ago, I’d fill up entirely 8 x 11 page sketchbooks. It has probably something to do with the convenience of carrying around a smaller sketchbook, I think, and current time/medium restraints–we used to have hours of access to art materials at arm’s length.

Then again, I might just be making excuses.

3.14.18 | Daily Art

