New Addition to the Sketchbook Family

Lu

ezgif-1-c72e2ad424.gif

An illustration of the lovely little sketchbook my boyfriend sent me. It’s a Traveler’s journal, handles a bit of water okay (as per Amazon comments).

I’ve been going through lots of smaller sketchbooks lately. But the pieces are mostly smaller than before, sometimes the size of my palm. Whereas, years ago, I’d fill up entirely 8 x 11 page sketchbooks. It has probably something to do with the convenience of carrying around a smaller sketchbook, I think, and current time/medium restraints–we used to have hours of access to art materials at arm’s length.

Then again, I might just be making excuses.

3.14.18 | Daily Art

Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s