Face(less)book

Faceless. That’s my profile icon for now, because I’ve finally gone ahead and deleted my Facebook.

If you haven’t caught wind of the oh-so-scandalous Cambridge Analytica: the company, which worked for the Trump admin–with just a bit of wiggle room around Facebook’s policies–obtained 50 million users’ data and targeted them with certain messages to sway the election.

But is the whole scandal really so foreign a concept?

After all, isn’t that just another distorted form of advertising on Facebook? At least, it’s the premise of it. It isn’t limited to just Cambridge Analytica and oh, that one time Trump’s admin’s consulting firm harvested millions of people’s information to influence the election.

It’s the structure on which Facebook brings in so much money. It’s the fact that it is constantly tracking our Internet behavior, the links we click, the posts we like, the IP addresses we log in from, to form a scarily accurate profile of us, from political preference to music taste, to then sell to advertisers. Who then, not unlike Cambridge Analytica, target certain audiences with particular messages.

Zuckerberg’s trying to roll out “new privacy protection” from third party apps.

But the problem isn’t with third party apps. The problem is with the fact that Facebook, in seeing our reliance on its group messaging platform, our narcissistic desires to share our selfies and vacation photos, our keeping in touch with old Auntie Jane and maybe stalking our ex’s ex, compiles our shit, and sells it.

Facebook ain’t the product. Our information is.

I have talked so much shit about this for years until, finally, watching the momentum gain on the whole #deletefacebook hashtag, that I’ve decided to get rid of Facebook. For good. Delete.

I’m not saying other people have to. Excuses–or reasons–are plentiful. I only use it for this one group chat that I really have to check every day. Or, I never get on except to talk to so-and-so. Or, there’s this one page I have to manage, plus I want to stalk Becky.

I get it. In one way or another, people rely on Facebook. Who doesn’t? That’s how it became such a lucrative advertising platform. Because there are so many people who really don’t feel like tugging themselves away anyways, because of that one group chat, and oh, it’s just convenient.

But I’m really just tired of this shit, of feeling compelled to be on this giant digital land of Big Brother, where all communities gather for their activity to be tracked and sold and targeted.

Facebook already has my shit, my information, my profile, my facial recognition data. I know this. Nothing can ever un-rid of that. I acknowledge it. But I don’t want to participate in the incredibly unregulated Wild West of digital tracking and bullshittery anymore.

Advertisements