Swirls

Lu

paint watercolor art swirl

Jets of ink in water. Or swimming pigment. Or close-ups of microbes. Maybe a microscopic view. Or a macroscopic view. Maybe a scared baby octopus. Or an artist’s proteus mirabilis.

I’m curious. What do these look like to you?

paint watercolor marble art

3.15.18 | Daily Art

Advertisements

6 thoughts on “Swirls

    • Lu March 23, 2018 / 9:46 pm

      oh they were! and very messy, haha 🙂

      Like

      Reply
    • Lu March 23, 2018 / 9:46 pm

      ^-^ that’s poetic! wouldn’t have thought of that 🙂 i’m glad that you see happiness in it

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  3. Komorebi March 24, 2018 / 1:20 am

    For the first one I see a chaotic sort of happiness, what you feel when you’ve done something new and taken a leap of courage. Not soft, but chaotic since there is a thrill present if that makes sense. Alive and constant movement.
    And for the second I feel as if it’s nature? As if you’ve combined the smells of flowers and fields with the feeling of being there. Refreshing and bright, but calming and it just holds your attention. Ahh, I got a little to deep, but it looks like a lot of fun to do.

    Like

    Reply
  4. chasingsakina March 24, 2018 / 5:59 am

    It looks like earth to me, with a stream of red love streaming through ~ 💕

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s