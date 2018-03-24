Jets of ink in water. Or swimming pigment. Or close-ups of microbes. Maybe a microscopic view. Or a macroscopic view. Maybe a scared baby octopus. Or an artist’s proteus mirabilis.
I’m curious. What do these look like to you?
3.15.18 | Daily Art
Advertisements
they look like great fun to make …kudos
LikeLiked by 1 person
oh they were! and very messy, haha 🙂
LikeLike
I see happiness!
LikeLiked by 1 person
^-^ that’s poetic! wouldn’t have thought of that 🙂 i’m glad that you see happiness in it
LikeLiked by 1 person
For the first one I see a chaotic sort of happiness, what you feel when you’ve done something new and taken a leap of courage. Not soft, but chaotic since there is a thrill present if that makes sense. Alive and constant movement.
And for the second I feel as if it’s nature? As if you’ve combined the smells of flowers and fields with the feeling of being there. Refreshing and bright, but calming and it just holds your attention. Ahh, I got a little to deep, but it looks like a lot of fun to do.
LikeLike
It looks like earth to me, with a stream of red love streaming through ~ 💕
LikeLike