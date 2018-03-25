Simmering

Lu

“Holding onto anger is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.”

Grudges are remarkably resilient things.

As are resentment, bitterness, and all of anger’s cousins. They’re the little creatures you hold inside, the red rectangular ones (Inside Out, anyone?), who wreak havoc and throw shit at fans. They stew and stew and stew. They simmer. Time presses onwards, like hardening cement, spinning amalgamation of u g l i n e s s.

It’s better for them to be expressed than repressed, I think. Let it out!…or let it go. (With a great deal of patience, I imagine) And of course, that is easier said than done.

3.12.18 | Daily Art

4 thoughts on “Simmering

  1. Robert Varga March 20, 2018 / 2:27 am

    Inside Out, yes, we’ve seen it. Anger is something I usually don’t hold inside, rather letting it out. If I’m angry, which isn’t very often. I solve things more with sarcastic humour.

    • Lu March 20, 2018 / 4:21 pm

      Inside Out’s so good–I think of that little red angry dude whenever I conceptualize anger, lol.
      Ah. Hey, whatever works for you! Humor’s not a half bad way of letting it out.

    • Lu March 23, 2018 / 9:44 pm

      thanks esther 🙂

