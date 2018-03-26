Half a Week’s Worth of Sketches

Here’s half a week’s worth of quick, brief doodles. I think I’m losing a little motivational steam on this art project thing. Last week’s pieces weren’t exactly my favorite. I’m bundling them up into a single post, which I might do in April.

Popped by the newsroom on a quiet Friday afternoon. It’s changed a lot in the past few years. It’s brighter, now. Warmer. It used to be grey and cold and clique-y. Not anymore. For a little while, I sat on one of the couches, wary of braving the cold again. 3.16.18 | Daily Art

The other day my good friend asked why I was doing the project at all, and I said–a little rushed–that it was to motivate and push myself to make art every day, even when I didn’t want to. I’m getting to that point, wondering if I could just take a break for one day…

New addition to the sketchbook family! An illustration of the lovely little sketchbook my boyfriend sent me. It’s a Traveler’s journal, handles a bit of water okay (as per Amazon comments). 3.14.18 | Daily Art

It was around this time last year that I stopped doing this very same project, so I’m going to keep on keeping on, even if it means doing smaller pieces. It’s nearing the end of March, so I’m going to try bundling up my art posts (like this) for April. I’d like to experiment with how I post the sketches, maybe incorporating them into journal entries–like this.

Ah, I’ve been pretty busy the past two weeks as well. I know I say this every month, but I can’t believe it’s the end of March already. It’s…absurd. Time is absurd. Days are flying. Whiplash. It’s alarming.

Yesterday I went on an adventure of sorts, which I’ll write about later, once I have the time. Entirely spontaneous, too. Just the type of thing that WW and I’d do, wander around the city aimlessly and stumble upon “lit” places. Which I really welcomed after a severe bout of cabin fever earlier this week, following the day of being snowed-in.

Last weekend I saw some friends and visited a historic prison.

Crumbling historic walls, home to a stew of unsettled souls. We have a prison problem. 3.17.18 | Daily Art

Today, I hung out with friends, and we watched an episode and a half of Altered Carbon. It’s a Netflix show about a dystopian futuristic society in which people, once deceased, come back to life in human “sleeves.” It’s pretty intense. We cooked steak and potatoes and asparagus, a tiny “tradition” we’ve kept up with for the past few years, and paired it with wine.

Here’s to wine nights with good food and good company. 3.18.19 & 3.19.18 | Daily Art

Advertisements