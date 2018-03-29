The Night We Met

Lu

Sometimes I’ll have moments I know I’ll remember for a long time. Years later, they’ll come as flashbacks, these fleeting connections. Before I’d never imagined how much certain people would mean to me. Then it was like something had cracked the casing around my heart like a nut and I was the Grinch with a heart that’d grown three sizes too big.

5 thoughts on “The Night We Met

  4. Velmeran March 29, 2018 / 8:34 am

    And how lucky we are to not only have those moments, but to realize we have had them.

