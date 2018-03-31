Bittersweet

And just like that, another half of a half has passed.

God, it’s the end of March. It seems like every time I bring myself to write a blog post, I’m just wondering where the time went. November passed. December fled. January flew. February blinked. March–where did March go?

If there’s been a theme surrounding the past half year of my life, it’s probably the speediness of time.

But I suppose March went by at an appropriate pace. Enough happened, I think. March was a month of trips–trips to other cities, trips to different neighborhoods, trips that were planned, trips that weren’t planned. Trips by train, by plane, by foot, by car, by subway.

I’m leaving this city soon. I’m graduating soon. This is an enormous part of my identity that I really haven’t written much about. But graduation is, you know, a life event, a life marker, a transition from one portion of life to another. It’s a strange thing to realize, to come to terms with, especially when I think of when I first came to college and my mentality then.

Some things have changed. Others haven’t. Such is life. Some people have trickled into my life, others have drifted away. But the people closest to me now were the people closest to me then, when I first embarked on this journey.

From this perspective, life after graduation seems like a giant blurb of.. potential. It’s hard to put into words. It’s like, well, trying to read a crystal ball, but seeing only clouds because you aren’t clairvoyant. Where will I be in three years, five years, ten years?

But people who’ve taken the step, from this phase of life to the next, seem fine. They’re living. They’re working. They’re traveling. A few stumbles, a little coasting, but otherwise, just life.

There’s still a definite sense of transition, though, of grasping onto something ephemeral. Like the terrible cliche of holding tightly onto sand and feeling it slip through your fingers. I take note of the many things I’ll miss in the city, from the friends nearby to the small home I’ve built.

I’ll make note that I didn’t feel this way the first time I graduated. I counted down to that shit from year 2, and celebrated with reverberating joy once graduation passed. I was out; I was home-free.

It feels different now. Bittersweet. Maybe I’m ready to say bye, but I’m not sure how.

