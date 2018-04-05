String of Disparate Thoughts

Broken shards, vanity stumbles. Radiant lines and folds and strips.

The annual massive party of all parties is happening next week. To be honest, I’m probably not partaking in any of it, because of noises and lights and the usual sensory overload. I never understood why they played the music so loud at parties: how were people gathering and verbally communicating?–I didn’t understand, when you had to scream to be heard.

I wrote about it earlier, but felt self-conscious about it, so I got rid of it. Like the other thing I got rid of: my Facebook account.The #deleteFacebook mini-movement was, for me, the final straw that broke the camel’s back. For years, I’ve been on and off the platform, deeply disturbed by their practices, but also pleased by the platform’s convenience.

I’ve finally decided the price isn’t worth it anymore. I’m painfully aware of its tracking practices, its selling of my data to rando platforms, and I just don’t feel like partaking in it anymore. I’ve finally got off it.

