Purplish Abyss

Lu

img_5644

What I am trying not to face: a lurking purplish abyss.

It sits in my chest. It rises at the prospect of change. Of goodbye’s, packed bags, new cities, separation, winters, fluorescent lights. Of time passing by too slowly. I see myself trudging through snow, finding pockets of peace, but also succumbing to the abyss. I don’t want to, clearly, and most of the time, I don’t, but it’s growing louder.

This, now I know, is the cost of attachment, of love, of care, of connection, of all the soft squishy-icky-gooey things of cotton-candy existence. Indifference renders you apathetic. But things akin to the four-lettered-word, they’ll leave you with every variation of human emotion.

(That, I guess, is the price we pay.)

Advertisements

4 thoughts on “Purplish Abyss

  1. rmcalzada August 8, 2017 / 9:27 pm

    It’s a price that’s certainly not always easy to pay. I like to think that, in the end, once the bad and good times balance out more evenly, it will all have been worth it 🙂 So I keep writing.

    Thank you for sharing your thoughts!

    Like

    Reply
  3. thelettergallery August 9, 2017 / 5:13 pm

    Hi Lu I don’t know what to call you though! Cool peppermint? But I love your writings! They’re amazing! I do write too! Can we be friends? Also can u please share your Instagram handle incase you post any poems or writings there. I’ll be glad if you get back to me.

    Sandra

    Sent from my iPhone

    >

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s