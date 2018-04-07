What I am trying not to face: a lurking purplish abyss.
It sits in my chest. It rises at the prospect of change. Of goodbye’s, packed bags, new cities, separation, winters, fluorescent lights. Of time passing by too slowly. I see myself trudging through snow, finding pockets of peace, but also succumbing to the abyss. I don’t want to, clearly, and most of the time, I don’t, but it’s growing louder.
This, now I know, is the cost of attachment, of love, of care, of connection, of all the soft squishy-icky-gooey things of cotton-candy existence. Indifference renders you apathetic. But things akin to the four-lettered-word, they’ll leave you with every variation of human emotion.
(That, I guess, is the price we pay.)
It’s a price that’s certainly not always easy to pay. I like to think that, in the end, once the bad and good times balance out more evenly, it will all have been worth it 🙂 So I keep writing.
Thank you for sharing your thoughts!
I think it can be good to write things out.
Hi Lu I don’t know what to call you though! Cool peppermint? But I love your writings! They’re amazing! I do write too! Can we be friends? Also can u please share your Instagram handle incase you post any poems or writings there. I’ll be glad if you get back to me.
Sandra
Yes.
