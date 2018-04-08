Missed Deadlines

Lu

april 1st

You know the way water suddenly stimulates creativity and forgotten reminders? This was one. I missed the design deadline. And it’s been on my mind.

4.1.18 | Daily Art

Missed Deadlines

  2. Robert Varga April 9, 2018 / 7:58 am

    Ouch. But, to be honest, it happens with everyone. Every single one of us! Yes, even with me happened 😀

