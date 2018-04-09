Crooning mellow tunes, soul’s skyrocket to fame banking on the nostalgic dust-coated memories of an idyllic high school days. We’re just like that one song, young, dumb and broke, except we’re not broke, just young and dumb.

Khalid’s been playing on repeat, from early AM origami folding to concentrated midday digital doodles to nighttime vibes. Tell me where your love lies, love lies. Numbers saved lest one day you chalk up the pride to come back and say hi.

4.2.18 | Daily Art

