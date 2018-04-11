Crooning mellow tunes, soul’s skyrocket to fame banking on the nostalgic dust-coated memories of an idyllic high school days. We’re just like that one song, young, dumb and broke, except we’re not broke, just young and dumb.
Khalid’s been playing on repeat, from early AM origami folding to concentrated midday digital doodles to nighttime vibes.Numbers saved lest one day you chalk up the pride to come back and say hi. Tell me where your love lies, love lies.
4.2.18 | Daily Art
The first time I heard of this artist was last year when my teenage niece came over for her spring break. She put on his music non-stop and she even went to his concert. I guess I am still stuck with the musics from the 90s as I don’t know much about current artists except for Bruno Mars.
“Love Lies”…good music.
