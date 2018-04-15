Last Year Today

Last night, I almost missed 2013, until I remembered that I really hated that year. The wave of nostalgia quickly receded. No use in being sentimental over time periods I wasn’t all that into. But I liked the weekends, I think. And maybe just the droning simplicity of life.
I like looking back and seeing where I was two or three or five years ago, drawing parallels and similarities.
I rely on journals, pictures, blog posts and videos to piece together the quilt of the past. Remember the iTouch? I carried it around with me everywhere, captured shoddy blurry camera-quality pics overlaid with heavy Instagram filters with presumptuous names. Juno. Ludwig. Perpetua. 2013: times when the filter-sliding option wasn’t an option and you just had to slap on the full-blown filter instead.
Those heavily-filtered photos I flip through now are reminders of life cliches, like coffee and quotes and sunsets. Entries remind me of how future-obsessed I’d been. I used to ask myself: did I live in the future because I was unhappy in the present, or was I unhappy in the present because I lived in the future? In looking back, it was both.
Very moving piece. The future tends to hold more promise than the present—until it becomes the present and inevitably disappoints. But sometimes, when expectations are low, the future manages to surprise. It doesn’t mean we should stop dreaming big… One could get used to a lukewarm existence and stop dreaming altogether.
