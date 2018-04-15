Last Year Today

Last night, I almost missed 2013, until I remembered that I really hated that year. The wave of nostalgia quickly receded. No use in being sentimental over time periods I wasn’t all that into. But I liked the weekends, I think. And maybe just the droning simplicity of life.

I like looking back and seeing where I was two or three or five years ago, drawing parallels and similarities.

I rely on journals, pictures, blog posts and videos to piece together the quilt of the past. Remember the iTouch? I carried it around with me everywhere, captured shoddy blurry camera-quality pics overlaid with heavy Instagram filters with presumptuous names. Juno. Ludwig. Perpetua. 2013: times when the filter-sliding option wasn’t an option and you just had to slap on the full-blown filter instead.

Those heavily-filtered photos I flip through now are reminders of life cliches, like coffee and quotes and sunsets. Entries remind me of how future-obsessed I’d been. I used to ask myself: did I live in the future because I was unhappy in the present, or was I unhappy in the present because I lived in the future? In looking back, it was both.

