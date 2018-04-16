Comic Catharsis

On one table, I’m painting colorful pastel-like scenes of clouds and sky and palm trees swaying in the wind. On another, I’m drawing comics, real comics, comics that are admittedly darker and more honest than simple daydreams of brighter days.

You know the books MAUS and Fun Home? Or One Hundred Demons? Comics where the author depicts something dark and realistic in a hoppy, sketchy, comic-y tone? They’re like where… poetry meet visuals, cartoons meets high lit. They’re remarkably frank. And beautiful. I’m not doing any of the fancy lit or deep, personal tragedy penning. But I am expressing some sentiments that I couldn’t in mere watercolors. seeping through onto the paper in the form of verbal blurbs and doodles.

It’s cathartic.

Art takes on these cathartic properties when it’s an honest pursuit. But sometimes honest isn’t pretty. And sometimes I want to sit down and draw something ugly, unleash something uglier so as to release it from a sphere of experience, thought, sentiment.

By ugly, think… 3AM thoughts. The ones that keep you up until 3AM. The ones that emerge at only 3AM. Those get put to paper. And once they are, they are expressed. And they let themselves become expressed. Well, you say, why not just turn to the person beside you and chat about it? Because oftentimes, they have no edges, no well-defined creases; they aren’t weighty, or entirely formed, enough to make a conversation out of. It’s hard to describe. Things are in the making. They’re forming. A nascent blob.

Art tugs them out, strand by strand. It makes them seen.

I’m not trying to be eloquent here, so this’ll all probably sound elementary. But I think that’s where all this comics-sketching is taking me: to an utterly elementary, basic place of no pretense and no bullshit.

To whoever’s reading this–and you don’t have to respond–what’re your 3AM thought-fogs? Are they concerns, or anxieties, or slightly misanthropic complaints? Are they melancholy, or tired, or nervous, or high-strung? Whatever the hell they are, and whatever form they take, I highly recommend drawing out six boxes on a piece of paper, jotting down a thought per box, and then doing a hasty illustration beneath.

(The comics above are from a year ago; they’re more vague and “polished” than the ones I’m currently illustrating. I also probably won’t publish these, so there won’t be any notion of self-censoring)

Advertisements