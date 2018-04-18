Answering Questions on Art

So recently, lovely artist and writer E.L messaged me some questions about art, and I thought I’d answer them here. In the meantime, you should check out her blog and work! 🙂

On publishing art

I do publish illustrations for a local newspaper and magazine–but mostly art’s a hobby for me, so it isn’t a vocational pursuit or for training.

On simpler sketches. vs larger-scale pieces

Lately I’ve been sticking to a simpler aesthetic–line drawings, minimalist doodles, etc. Part of it has to do with the time constraints that come along with doing the daily art project–I’m trying to churn out more work, so I’ll opt for a simpler look.

It’s pretty “new,” though, and not so much intentional.

In the past, when I had more time to dedicate to projects, (and there wasn’t self-imposed pressure to draw daily) I’d work on larger-scale pieces. I’d draw them over a span of time, anywhere from a few days to a few weeks.

Time can translate into more layers, and greater complexity. It’s been a while since I’ve embarked on a bigger project, but ah!..maybe I will soon. They’re more satisfying to work on, but require more effort.

On laboring over art vs. not thinking too hard

Hm. To labor over my art or to relax and not think much about it? It’s a bit of both. A certain degree of concentration helps. It’s like…being in a ‘flow‘ mindset, where you’re focused, but not in a way that hinders you, and time’s flying. But I guess, as with a lot of creative pursuits, it comes easier when you’re not too much in your head.

Thank you for the questions, E.L! I hope this answered them.

(I’ve recently wrangled back a no longer-defunct email, so I’m checking my inbox more often; feel free to send any messages here)

