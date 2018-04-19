Group Projects: A Rant

Being in group projects is like…stirring a cauldron of different smells, thoughts and ideas. You’re expressing your own thoughts and trying not to step on other’s people feet, and it’s like, okay, well, if I was doing this on my own, I wouldn’t have to worry about anybody’s feet being stepped on, I’d just be walking.

If you can’t tell already, I’m really not a huge fan of group projects.

The collaboration part is fine, the divvying up the work is fine…except that it’s never evenly divided. There’s always someone who does the most work and someone who does the least and some people who float in the middle. It isn’t necessarily a bad thing, but getting all the gears to run, ensuring people want the gears to run, running it–it’s just this big fat ordeal that could be eliminated by independent projects.

Which, I understand, isn’t always realistic, because oftentimes you need collaboration. I get that. But like, it’s just a quietly uncomfortable place when you think someone’s ideas are in the right place, but are not viable, but they’re clearly intent on doing a ton of work for something that might not…pay off. Or, on the other end, when your idea’s being responded to defensively (“yes, it’s just a placeholder,”) but someone else comes along, says the same damn thing, and you’re like yeah, I said that.

It’s just so much easier churning out a project or writing something up when the entire burden of responsibility is on you and yourself. I don’t mind writing a 12 page paper. I don’t mind spending hours on a project. Because doing it on my own would require my taking responsibility of it, my investment and time. When you factor in other people, it’s just meetings on meetings, time wasted sitting around, someone social loafing, another person taking on more work, when I could just have finished my own project in a fraction of the time.

Usually I alleviate my anxieties about group projects by managing them, and leading them until someone steps up to the plate. Then I quietly recede. It’s the classic INTJ personality quirk that I read on some Myers Briggs website that was so incredibly apt–if nobody else is stepping up to be bossy and organized, I will, until somebody does. And if they’re competent, then I’ll step back.

When it comes to personality, I ended up with two fat I’s: independent and introverted. Over time, I’ve found that they mix okay with group projects–lead! organize!–but they mix even better with individual projects.

Advertisements