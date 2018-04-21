April 1st – 14th | Daily Art

april 13

Beauty covers beauty, beauty over beauty, beauty superimposed upon beauty. Beauty of nature. Beauty of reflections. Beauty. Right.

4.13 & 4.14

april 1st

Missed deadlines. You know the way water suddenly stimulates creativity and forgotten reminders? This was one. I missed the design deadline. And it’s been on my mind.

4.1.18 | Daily Art

april 2ndd

Crooning mellow tunes, soul’s skyrocket to fame banking on the nostalgic dust-coated memories of an idyllic high school days. We’re just like that one song, young, dumb and broke, except we’re not broke, just young and dumb. 

Khalid’s been playing on repeat, from early AM origami folding to concentrated midday digital doodles to nighttime vibes.Numbers saved lest one day you chalk up the pride to come back and say hi. Tell me where your love lies, love lies.

4.2.18 | Daily Art

april 5th

If I had a spirit cartoon, it’d probably be Diane Nguyen from Bojack Horseman.

Diane’s this smart and nerdyish character who’s into writing (she’s penning Bojack’s bibliography) and third wave feminism and books. Not one for social gatherings. Freaks out when her husband throws parties and does wild gestures. Hates surprises. Is a “misunderstood intellectual.” On the stubborn side. Quiet. 

Granted, I’m not Diane Nguyen–it’s just that, of all my favorite cartoon characters, I identify with her most. I love Stewie, but I can’t identify with Stewie; Louise Belcher is great, but more adorably conniving than I could imagine; Rick Sanchez is a wild, slightly sociopathic genius, but he’s a kind of his own. Ah! Diane it is. 

4.5.18 | Daily Art

april 6th

You learn to curse on the playground. You’re doing cartwheels to synchronize to songs by the Cheetah Girls. Everyone’s got their legs and back straight, pinwheels dancing on rubber nuggets.

Meanwhile, you’re spitting shit so it rolls off your tongue, easy, and when your substitute teacher compares you to the dark-haired girl in Peanuts, you say, talk to the hand. And when your second grade best friend stares at you wide-eyed, incredulous, you laugh.

If every petal was one bad word, another angsty thought. That’s a lot of angsty thoughts.

4.6.18 | Daily Art

april-7.jpg

Lo and behold, a watercolor watermelon.

4.7.18 | Daily Art

april-8.jpg

There are no mountains where I live. Nor are there cherry blossoms. But this image, of flowers in bloom, nature’s puff, of tiny yellow homes by the mountainside, struck nuggets of peace in my heart.

The city, in contrast, is so loud. Angry hum of bus engines, people scuttling around, loud. Cars on concrete continually. Whirs and roars and squeals and squeaks. Chorus of ambulance sirens every. half. hour. Sounds I tune out over time. But in the morning, when I tried a solid minute of meditation, all I could hear was the din I’d learned to shut out.

Madness. I’m channeling nature instead, albeit in 2D illustrations.

4.8.18 | Daily Art

 

april-9.jpg

Sometimes I’ll feel little spurts of gratitude–this time, it was for the closest people in my life. Ah! What are you grateful for?

4.9.18 | Daily Art

april-10.jpg

A nebula of nebulous thoughts, decisions, plans–or lack thereof. Of paths less traveled, of roads well-worn.

One day, it’ll seem so obvious–an epiphany, albeit late, will hold the answer to every qualm. The next day, one naysaying opinion in the middle of design will cast long shadows of doubt.

Nebula, nebulous. In looking ahead, I can opt either to diverge, or to trudge upwards. But towards what?

4.10.18 | Daily Art

A visual attestment to the importance of brows. This is a late-night sketch of a random girl, whose face I merged graphite with digital medium. Toyed around with the brows for kicks and giggles–see? she looks (subtly) different!

4.11.18 | Daily Art

7 thoughts on “April 1st – 14th | Daily Art

  1. marple25mary April 13, 2018 / 12:18 pm

    Great sketch! I love Louise too, but am def more like Tina. I also resemble Lisa Loud. 😀

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lu April 18, 2018 / 5:02 pm

      ahh!! tina is the best :)) which show is lisa loud from??

      Like

      Reply
      • marple25mary April 18, 2018 / 5:13 pm

        She’s from the Loud House. It’s kind of a kid’s cartoon, but i love it. It’s about a boy who has 10 sisters, 5 younger and 5 older.

        Liked by 1 person

      • Lu April 21, 2018 / 8:23 am

        ooh!! i’m gonna check it out, it sounds fun 🙂

        Liked by 1 person

  2. Covert Novelist April 14, 2018 / 11:02 pm

    Really LOVED the art work. Colourful, bright and pretty. If not the words coming out of her mouth, roflmao

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lu April 21, 2018 / 8:28 am

      ☺️☺️☺️

      Like

      Reply

