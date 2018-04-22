April-May Posting Schedule

April and May: months that’ll bring warmth and transition. As with this blog, it’s hard to foresee exactly where things will take me, but hopefully, a schedule will help with that.

Last March, I aimed to post every Thursday in addition to Daily Art posts. This next month and a half, I’m going to post every Tuesday and Thursday, bundle up my daily art posts into a single, weekly Sunday post. In addition, because I’m painfully organized, I’m going back and bundling all of my past art entries–for instance, mashing up twenty separate post into one–so there’ll be more visual coherence and order. I still get the sense that all these doodles are inundating my blog.

Here, for instance, are my:

January Daily Art Entries

February Daily Art Entries

My goal this month is to write more often–to write prose, or poetry, or unfiltered musings. Anything, really. Just to write. My thinking is, if I bank less on art posts, then maybe I’ll be pushed to write more, which was the initial purpose of this blog.

So every Tuesday and Thursday, until June 1st, I’ll chuck a post up on the blog, whether it’s related to photography, musings, quotes, photo diaries, or videos. And on Sunday, I’ll include the weekly drawings. Granted, I might throw in posts on other days as well, if the inspiration suddenly strikes, but Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday, there will be a post!

Soon, it will be the two year anniversary of coolpeppermint! Cheers to that. Thank you, reader, for reading this and, in a way, being a part of this lil’ blogging journey. 🙂

