When I Get Where I’m Going

Life shifts. Psychological changes. Decisions, decisions. Quiet finality. The weight of commitment. An arrow fleshing itself out. Do I tell people? I’ll tell them when I get there.

That’s always the way it’s been. I get the conversational value of telling people where you hope to go, what you seek to do, but confiding in others always seemed to undermine the goal. A few years back, it was always: where do you want to go to school? I’d known, since I was 14, exactly where I wanted to go to school. I ended up going to that school. But I didn’t say shit until I was finally there, because it’s a hard damn school to get into, and why tell the world before anything’s actually happened?

There’s something weirdly external about blasting out to the world what you aim to do, or telling everybody where you are, and where you’ll be. There’s a looming sense of pressure, slight accomplishment, and exposure. Exposure. I wince at exposure. At the same time, that very exposure gives others an advantage–well, a keyboard-hungry me–in gathering private information made public. Enter social media.

Which, granted, I’m somewhat active on. I don’t mind broadcasting relatively superficial events. Parties. Lunches. Enormous, generic life markers. When it comes to goals, though, or personal life decisions, or relationships, I’d rather keep it private. When it comes to my life–what am I doing? Chilling. What have I been doing? Chilling. What am I planning to do? Just chilling. And while, on the one hand, I am chilling, and I have been chilling the past year or so (really the most relaxed and content I’ve been in years) it belies a lot of the intense planning, organizing, and mapping out that spins around in my head to make prolonged ‘chilling’ a reality. It’s the Type A version of chilling, of getting my shit together, ducks all lined in a row, and doing well enough to breath.

But before that are questions. Like: do I want to chill for the next year, or in the next fifteen? And how do I go about that, while maximizing my time? Given this end goal, what are uncertainties, and what are guarantees? Who do I rely on–what do I rely on? How does this all tally up? In the end, how do I get where I’m going? And as I figure this out: who can I confide in, and who’s wise enough to give solid, thoughtful feedback?

In the last part of the process, I avoid judgers. I avoid big-mouths. I avoid people embedded in large social networks, because they might not have big-mouths, but their friends might. I avoid complete outsiders who have little to no insight on any situations. The circle is usually tight, limited to the three closest people in my life. And when they come back with similar responses, my finger hovers over the green-light.

Staying mum used to rub some people the wrong way–not so much anymore. To be entirely honest, I wish people wouldn’t ask questions about myself to begin with. But these people tend to be friends, usually curious, and with no ill intentions. At the same time, it’s an uncomfortable position to feel probed when people aren’t necessarily probing. It’s easier, I think, to have a few people who are in the innermost circle, a handful in the mid-to-outer circle, and all the rest in the outermost circle. I seek advice from the innermost. I occasionally divulge to the mid-to-outer, but prefer to keep things superficial. In other words, social acrobats.

I recognize the irony of publicly blogging about being private about certain abstractions. They’re still abstractions. In the end, I’ll get where I’m going, get where I’m going, and I’ll let others know once I’m finally there.

