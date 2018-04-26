Insomniac’s Rmble

The insomniac has a song. It’s not a song, it’s a warble. It does math problems at 1:29 in the morning and curses at small bladders. It tallies up why the studies show that we lose two friends for every romantic relationship you gain and why it doesn’t matter. I kept things from you anyways.

It ruminates over slander, and how it can’t be slander if it’s true.

The insomniac has a cry. A cry about blacklisted tags. About puffs of light brown, one, two, minus three. On existentialist concerns, but mostly practical ones. On critical tirades. And nightmarish things. This is why you don’t binge horror on a plane.

The insomniac has a dream. A daydream. A daydream about coconut cream and custard and condensed milk at the cusp of a cup. It wants to listen. All it wants to do is listen. All it ever does is listen. And it dreams, more, of listening. Of evolving into a massive, massive ear. So tight-lipped, you are. So private, you are. It likes to listen. Until you fuck with it.

