An Ode to Harold J. Nibbles

He says he knows what I’m up to with the constant hamster videos. Several in the morning, several at night. I fire them away to capture the delicate, beautiful moments of hamsterdom. I have had six, memorized their moments, tics, moods, tantrums and idiosyncracies. I send over videos of other hamsters so he’ll learn a thing or two.

He says I’m buttering him up, which isn’t entirely wrong. I want him to take responsibility for the hamster, which I (think I) secured in a quick bet this morning.

Two in the morning, fast approaching three. My emerald green retainer, suspiciously crusted on the sides, and my Missy-like lisp. Missy. She’s a character on this show, Big Mouth, literally the weirdest fucking show I’ve ever seen in my life. It’s absolutely glorious. It’s about puberty, if you’re wondering. There are puberty monsters. I got him into the show after five, or twelve, coaxes.

Since when did we decide on the name Harold J. Nibbles? October 2017. You said the name Harold would be funny and I said Nibbles would be better. What does the J stand for? I don’t know. But we’ll call him Nibbles. So you gave him a middle initial without a middle name.

A boyfriend two-in-one-deal, or a boy-friend boyfriend, or a friend who’s a boy who’s a boyfriend. A little like “a best friends who’s your boyfriend,” except I have a separate best friend, whom admittedly I don’t call her “dude.” The idea is just too corny. A friendship on romantic steroids: I’ll leave it at that.

