Insomniac’s Rmble

Lu

photo diary photography iphone photoblog curtains

The insomniac has a song. It’s not a song, it’s a warble. It does math problems at 1:29 in the morning and curses at small bladders. It tallies up why the studies show that we lose two friends for every romantic relationship you gain and why it doesn’t matter. I kept things from you anyways. 

It ruminates over slander, and how it can’t be slander if it’s true.

The insomniac has a cry. A cry about blacklisted tags. About puffs of light brown, one, two, minus three. On existentialist concerns, but mostly practical ones. On critical tirades, on bi-monthly tantrums. And nightmarish things. This is why you don’t binge horror on a plane.

The insomniac has a dream. A daydream. An elaborate daydream about coconut cream and custard and condensed milk at the cusp of a cup. It wants to listen. All it wants to do is listen. And it dreams, more, of listening. Of evolving into a massive, massive ear. So tight-lipped, you are.

Advertisements

5 thoughts on “Insomniac’s Rmble

  2. Ilah April 26, 2018 / 11:37 am

    Ahhhh, this is so wonderful!!! I love how not-linear this is. How there are thoughts and more thoughts and it still resonates without being confusing. And the photo! I love it ❤ Thank you for posting!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Lu April 27, 2018 / 4:46 pm

      aw, thank you so much! just late night streams of consciousness 😅

      Like

      Reply
  3. cnw April 28, 2018 / 2:46 am

    i love this. well done!

    Like

    Reply
  4. curious•pondering April 28, 2018 / 8:41 pm

    Wow I love this!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s