Sunny Skies Ahead |Daily Art

Here are daily art pieces from April 15th to April 22nd, in keeping with my new posting schedule.

In all frankness, the past week’s been okay–mostly a mixture of irritability and relaxation. Despite the relative lack of work, the slew of group projects made me more more irritable than usual.

Aside from that, though, I spent half the week at my best friend’s place, where we (or mostly I) lounged around, played Fortnite, chatted on the phone and slurped up noodles after noodles. We started the weekend with a roundabout trip to Chili’s, and ended it with gelati, a mixture of Italian ice and ice cream.

I’m looking ahead; it’s the final stretch. I’m anticipating sunnier days ahead, dreaming of the beach! shutting my eyes, peering over the balcony of somewhere tropical. It won’t be nearly that sunny or beachy, but the thought’s getting me through the weeks.

Toying with pastel-colored paints. There’s something so dreamy and slow and beautiful about clouds.

4.15.18 | Daily Art

West-coast cliches, like California dreaming, palm trees swaying in the wind. I’ve been fantasizing about the beach, of sprawling under the sun: marmy, sleepy, toasty.

4.16.18 | Daily Art

Sunset, and sunrise.

4.19.18 | Daily Art

A mojito, please, and here’s our ID. I had my first mojito at the Venezuelan place downtown, the one with the meat pockets so good I stashed a palmfull in my purse. The lime and mint mojito paired with it perfectly.

4.20.18 | Daily Art

It’s remarkable when somebody understands. 99.9999% of people don’t understand, can’t understand, probably won’t ever understand. And it isn’t through any fault of their own: to understand is a true feat, really, and to expect it from others is a tall damn order. Even when it comes to close friends, or family, you can’t expect another person to know entirely where you’re coming from.

So you can imagine my surprise when, after confiding in my best friend a personal experience, she empathized with it in a heartbeat. She relayed her own experiences, mirror images of my own, back to me. I’d had my words fall on so many deaf ears in the past, to the point that I felt like a real odd one out. To have had them fall on an understanding one, years later, was absurd and comforting. To others, it’d marked deviance, something unjustifiable. To her, it was utterly normal. I only wished we’d been friends earlier.

4.21.18 | Daily Art

A deep-sea dive into the beauty of watercolors, of mixing and blending. The technique I used here is called wet-on-wet watercolors, where you paint an invisible watery layer, then dot it with pigment. It creates a beautiful watery effect, as with the adorable diving whale above.

4.22.18 | Daily Art

