I had a small epiphany about what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. This life-map, previously foggy and uncertain, has started to materialize into concrete dates and goals.

It’d been a long time coming, roiling around in my head for years, always as a possible, but unlikely, pursuit. And then, on an unremarkable Thursday, it pieced itself together, wove snippets of past experience into a sudden realization.

I chewed on the idea for a bit. Talked to the people closest to me, whose input I trust most. They all said something along the lines of, “yes, do it,” and then “I told you so,” and “I called it,” and then “it took you a while to realize this.”

I’m starting to realize how much I value values and how meaningful meaningfulness is to me. And I must marry it to practicality, because the idea of fluffy dreams and luck just doesn’t sit well with me.

This path—which I’m keeping private for now, at least— seems so obvious in retrospect, so matter-of-fact. As if it’s stared me straight in the eye ever since I was a child, but I’d avoided its glance.

Two roads diverged in a yellow wood,

And sorry I could not travel both

And be one traveler, long I stood

And looked down one as far as I could

[…]

Somewhere ages and ages hence:

Two roads diverged in a wood, and I—

I took the one less traveled by,

And that has made all the difference

I see the people around me leaping into certain organizations and positions and lifestyles. While some lifestyles pique my interest, the majority of paths (usually in finance or consulting) don’t appeal to me in the least. But in the time I’ve spent in this environment, I leave with a markedly different idea of where I hope to be in ten, twenty, forty years.

Pursuing this path would be an uphill climb, a “non-traditional” route. It’d be a road less travelled. And it’d take quite some time and investment and commitment.

But if I stuck it through, which I plan to do, it’d be worth it. I’d be able to contribute to and delve into a field I’ve loved for, oh, my entire life thus far; I’d be able to translate an interest rooted in childhood to a career in adulthood.

