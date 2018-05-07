Last Year Today

Old journals, photos, blogs and and videos piece together to form a digital quilt of the past. I used to carry the Canon point and shoot, bulky and grey, around with me. Then it was the iTouch, with its shoddy blurry camera-quality, with the photos I’d overlay with heavy Instagram filters. They all had such presumptuous names, like Ludwig, or Perpetua, or Juno, names like rich blonde toddlers dressed in suits and bow-ties.

Those heavily-filtered, presumptuous, grainy photos I flip through now are reminders of life cliches. Coffee. Quotes. Sunsets. Journal entries remind me of how future-obsessed I’d been. I sought to escape the humdum reality of life. I’d try desperately to lucid dream. I’d crank furiously into the future, looking ahead with glittering rose-hued eyes. Once the present started to wind down, I began to ask myself: did I live in the future because I was unhappy in the present, or was I unhappy in the present because I lived in the future?

Last night, I almost missed 2013. It was a year of furrowed brows and pasty eyeliner, of friends who were openly anti-social. Then there were the weekly meetings with the local volunteer group, where I made a handful of friend-acquaintances, whose phones I’d jack to take silly selfies. And then I remembered that I hadn’t really liked the year, at least, when it was the actual year, and I was living in it. I’d felt more like a stress knot than anything else.

The wave of nostalgia quickly receded. No use in being sentimental over time I hadn’t relished at the time. Although, I’ll admit I did like some weekends, and maybe just the droning simplicity of life overall.

