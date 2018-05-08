100 Books Reading Challenge

Lu

Screen Shot 2017-05-20 at 4.59.57 PM

Started a reading challenge project mid-spring. The goal: read 100 books by summer in a year. I’m inching along, albeit at a slower pace than I’d like. Figured posting the list on my blog would hold me accountable–also, I get to share cool books!

So here’s a list of books I’ve reading; I plan to update every 10 books or so. If you have any book recommendations, I’d love to hear them! 🙂

  1. One! Hundred! Demons!, Lynda Barry
  2. James and the Giant Peach, Roald Dahl
  3. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
  4. Here, Richard McGuire
  5. Zombie Survival Guide, Max Brooks
  6. Burned, Ellen Hopkins
  7. Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me?, Mindy Kaling
  8. Walking Dead 1, Robert Kirkman
  9. Walking Dead 2, Robert Kirkman
  10. I Know Why The Caged Bird Sings, Maya Angelous
  11. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
  12. Partner Track, Helen Wan
  13. Girl, Interrupted, Susanna Kaysen
  14. Kafka, R. Crumb
  15. Project Jennifer, Jill Rosenblatt
  16. Dignity, Donna Hicks
  17. Can We Talk About Something More Pleasant, Roz Chast
  18. Ginny Moon, Benjamin Ludwig
  19. Autobiography of Barefoot Gen, Nakazawa Keji
  20. Meow Meow, Jose Fonollosa
  21. Beautiful Darkness, Fabien Vehlmann
  22. Phenomenal Woman, Maya Angelou
  23. The Skin Above My Knees, Marcia Butler
  24. Essential Poems (To Fall in Love With), Daisy Goodwin
  25. Sailing Alone Around the Room, Billy Collins
  26. Future Tense, Paintings by Alex Gross
  27. Why Not Me?, Mindy Kaling
  28. Thirst, Poems by Mary Oliver
  29. Global Street Art, Lee Boffkin
  30. Men Without Women, Haruki Murakami
  31. Vintage Cisneros, Sandra Cisneros 
  32. Have You Seen Marie, Sandra Cisneros
  33. Woman Hollering Creek, Sandra Cisneros
  34. The Quiet Eye: A Way of Looking at Pictures, Sylvia Judson
  35. Blue Nights, Joan Didion 
  36. The House on Mango Street, Sandra Cisneros
  37. This is How You Lose Her, Junot Diaz
  38. The Embassy of Cambodia, Zadie Smith
  39. Love Mad Poems, Rumi
  40. The Wolves In The Walls, Neil Gaiman
  41. Forms of Distance, Bei Dao
  42. 73 Poems, E.E. Cummings
  43. The Love Bunglers, Jaime Hernandez
  44. Little Book of Little Stories
  45. Shoplifer, Michael Cho
  46. Rick & Morty Comics
  47. Fresh Complaiment, Jeffrey Eugenides
  48. Stone Butch Blues, Leslie Feinberg
  49. White Teeth, Zadie Smith
  50. South and West, Joan Didion
  51. Dear Dumb Diary
  52. Stories Julian Tells, Ann Cameron
  53. Stitches, David Small
  54. Tuesdays with Morrie, Mitch Albom
  55. Buddha in the Attic, Julie Otsuka
  56. Pretty: Stories, Greg Kearney
  57. Night Watch, Malin Lindroth
  58. Constance and the Great Escape, Pieere Le Gall 
  59. Rapunzel, Paul Zelinsky
  60. Jane and the Fox & Me, Isabelle Aresenault 
  61. I’ve Loved You Since Forever, Hoda Kobb
  62. Corduroy, Don Freeman
  63. Buck, MK Asante
  64. Chemistry, Weike Wang

(Updated May 4th, 2018)

19 thoughts on “100 Books Reading Challenge

  1. Shahirah Hasbullah May 20, 2017 / 3:08 pm

    I’d wholeheartedly recommend my number one favourite: The Kite Runner by Khaled Hosseini! 🙂

    Also, how did you find Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? by Mindy Kaling?? Used to enjoy watching her in The Mindy Project, she’s hilarious in the series.

  2. acheblogweb May 20, 2017 / 4:21 pm

    I guess it depends on what would you like to read about but, this is an amazing project, I just read yesterday that if you read 3 books on any specialized subject you basically become an expert at the subject at least on theory, since you have read more about it than 90% of people, any book by Robert Kiyosaki, Anthony Robins, Dale Carnegie or so are awesome, success!

  3. curious•pondering May 20, 2017 / 4:45 pm

    I love reading challenges! I have started mine for the year! Happy reading! 😄

  6. The Wayfarer August 7, 2017 / 11:44 am

    Wow, 100 books? I usually average about 25 in one year!
    If you really liked Maya Angelou, I would recommend “Bone Black” by bell hooks 🙂 Also Zadie Smith is a great author, I haven’t read anything of hers that I haven’t liked.

    • coolpeppermint August 13, 2017 / 9:59 am

      🙂 i usually don’t read as much as i’d like (too busy, not enough time, etc) so i’m trying to make an effort to read more! ooh, and thank you for the recommendations

  7. marple25mary September 18, 2017 / 7:20 pm

    Wow! That is a great list. You are doing so well. Wish i could say the same about my reading. Alas… 🙂

    • coolpeppermint September 21, 2017 / 8:25 pm

      hello! thank you ☺️ if you wanted, you could set a small reading goal! i started this in the start of the year since i wasn’t reading much and this incentivized me/gave me something to work towards! 🙂

  9. Mrs. Ram Jam January 27, 2018 / 7:40 am

    I loved Mindy Kaling’s books. I read both of hers last year too during my 100 book reading challenge.

    • Lu February 3, 2018 / 3:58 pm

      hi! yes, same–her books are so funnny c:

    • Lu February 3, 2018 / 3:59 pm

      ah! i’ve heard a lot about that book. tolstoy, right? do you like tolstoy’s books?

      • Robert Varga February 4, 2018 / 2:49 am

        No, I don’t prefer him. I do have and like classic works (besides modern literature), but not him.

  12. thoughtsofadventure852428559 February 28, 2018 / 10:33 am

    I really enjoy your blog and I know how swamped you are at the moment, but I wanted to show you my appreciation in a small way for the amazing job you do!

    I’ve nominated you for the Versatile Blogger Award in my latest post: thoughtsofadventure852428559.wordpress.com/2018/02/28/versatile-blogger-award/

  14. Keira May 5, 2018 / 8:17 pm

    What an awesome idea!! Thanks for the recommendations!

