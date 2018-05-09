Comic Catharsis

Art takes on cathartic properties when it’s an honest pursuit. But sometimes honest isn’t pretty. And sometimes I want to sit down and draw something ugly, unleash something uglier so as to release it from a sphere of experience, thought, sentiment.

You know MAUS and Fun Home? One Hundred Demons? Comic books where the author depicts something dark and realistic in a hoppy, sketchy, comic-y tone? They’re like where… poetry meet visuals, cartoons meets high lit. They’re remarkably frank. And beautiful. I’m not doing any of the fancy lit or deep, personal tragedy penning. But I am expressing some sentiments that I couldn’t in mere watercolors, that seeping through onto the paper in the form of verbal blurbs and doodles.

These thoughts–think of 3 AM thoughts, the ones that keep you up until 3AM, the ones that emerge at only 3AM–those get put to paper. And once they are, they are expressed. And they let themselves become expressed. Oftentimes, they have no edges, no well-defined creases; they aren’t weighty, or entirely formed, enough to make a conversation out of. It’s hard to describe. Things are in the making. They’re forming. A nascent blob.

Art tugs them out, strand by strand. It makes them seen.

I think that’s where all this comics-sketching is taking me: to an utterly elementary, basic place of no pretense and no bullshit.

