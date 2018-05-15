Fuzzy Blue Memories

As my eyes slid shut, I started to remember.

I remembered that day at the lake, with the sun reflecting off the water and green trees surrounding the water. We were perched on a log stuck in the mud, and we were laughing, talking, snapping river weeds. I remembered being on the field, all seven or eight of us, laying there like a human starfish, the May sunlight red beneath our eyes. I remembered going to the Art Museum, laying on the moist grass, listening to music, walking through the gallery. I remembered meditating on the polo field, trying to be like StarGirl.

When I opened my eyes, I almost didn’t believe I’d been sitting under a tree the entire time. Last night, I was thinking: do memories really last forever? I fear losing memories, that if I hold on too tight, they’ll trickle through my fingers. I wish memories could last forever and ever, like a movie you could replay and replay again, and each time you could observe a little closer, and everything would be sharpened, and when others watched it, they’d understand the moment as well.

Remembering is the most I can do.

– An old diary entry I’d written when I was eleven, naïve and very sentimental.

