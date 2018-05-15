“Newly Minted Ivy League Graduates!”

Minted, as if we’re coins. As if the past fours years we’ve been scrubbed and shone to symbolic-degree perfection. Crisp round edges, raised metallic designs. We made it. We did it. We crossed the stage in cold and rain, click-clacking our way to the rest of our lives.

And just like that…I’ve just graduated from an Ivy League university.

This was my dream school; seven years ago, I stepped on the campus and fell in love. When you ask people when or how they fell in love, they’ll try to pinpoint an exact moment, a phrase, a time. The truth is, we don’t always know exactly when and how we went about falling in love: it just happened.

And there’s something very, very surreal about realizing that god, not only did I make it here, I’ve made it out as well. I’ve crossed the stage, beaming and shivering. I’ve watched our charismatic president, “with the authority invested in me–“, confer our degrees. I’ve moved the tassel with friends I made first semester freshman year, from the right side to the left.

A few days ago, I read the sentimental senior columns on the newspaper. The narratives were similar. It was tough. Then I loved it. And I’ll miss it. I know I’ll miss it. The professors, the classes, the city, the campus, the (hopefully) life-long friends I’ve made. But I’m not ready to be gung-ho full-blowm sentimental yet, not ready for it all to sink in. It’s hard to separate them from one another–gratitude, joy, relief, sadness, exhaustion, determination, bittersweetness.

In the sink of swirling emotions, I’ve yanked up the plug, to let it all sit until I’m ready to drain and feel everything to its utmost.

